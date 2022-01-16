Kidnapped?

While having lunch with Heather in the December 12 episode, Jen recounted the full story of her arrest. “When I got the call and it was from Sharrieff’s phone number and it wasn’t Sharrieff on the phone, usually his [assistant] or someone’s with him, so I assumed that that’s who was calling me, I didn’t ask,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Wait, what? He’s not feeling good.’ So, I got back in the truck and we started driving home. A white minivan pulls up and a black SUV. So, then I’m thinking I’m being kidnapped. So, I’m like, ‘Wait, can I see your identification?’ And he’s like, ‘We’re here from New York, we just wanna talk to you and we’re here to arrest you.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, for what?’ They put me in the minivan.”

Jen said the officials then took her to a “break room” at a law enforcement building. “[I was] terrified,” she told Heather. “They handcuff my left hand to the chair in the break room. And I just kept saying, ‘Where am I going? Where are you taking me?'” When Heather chimed in to suggest she could have asked for a lawyer, Jen replied, “I didn’t think I needed an attorney or anything like that because I didn’t do anything.”