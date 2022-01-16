The Arrest

While speaking to her lawyer, Jen once again said that the Beauty Lab phone call was about her husband. “The experience is, like, surreal. I’m thinking Sharrieff is sick, I’m going home,” she recalled. “And then I’m pulled over, or I get asked to pull over so they can come talk to me, and I’m thinking, ‘Is my husband OK? Are my kids OK?’ I literally didn’t know what was going on. I feel like I’m still, like, in shock, kind of in a fog.”

She also claimed that she was innocent of any wrongdoing. “I didn’t grow up with a lot,” she said. “I worked so hard to get where I am, and to have this happen — I tried to help so many people along the way. I don’t understand. And the worst part about is, I’ll take whatever [punishment]. But to have it affect my husband and my sons is killing me. I don’t want them to hurt.”