July 2019

On July 2, Jenelle opened up to Us Weekly about recently calling 911 on her mother, Barbara, claiming that she heard from Jace that Barbara had locked Ensley in a bedroom.

The following day, the former reality star regained custody of her children, telling Us that she was “ecstatic” about the development and “excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.” (The couple lost custody in May after David shot and killed the family dog.) Jenelle later revealed she was planning on getting full custody of Jace.