July 2019

In an Instagram Q&A on July 8, Evans gave an update on her relationship following the dog incident. When a fan asked if it was a hard decision for her to stay with Eason, she responded, “Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”