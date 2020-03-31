October 2019

The former MTV personality announced her split from Eason on October 31 after two years of marriage. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”