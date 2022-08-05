Different Outlook

In March 2021, the child actress said she “really resented” her life during her time in Hollywood. “It’s a difficult thing to say because the shows that I was on were so loved by so many people and so many kids,” she explained on her podcast. “I hear constantly that, ‘You made my childhood,’ and I think it’s great that they had that experience but that just was not my experience.”

For Jennette, her experience on television was “pointless and shallow” because of the roles she had. “It just was hellish, I think, is not too intense of a word,” she added.