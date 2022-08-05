Double Standards

In an excerpt from her book, which was first posted via The New York Times, Jennette alleged that Nickelodeon treated her differently than Grande. She claimed the network didn’t allow her to explore other roles while working on Sam & Cat.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house,” she recalled. “That was the moment I broke.”

Nickelodeon did not respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.