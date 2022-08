Full of Regret

“I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15 weren’t like ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing,” Jennette admitted during an episode of her “Empty Inside” podcast in March 2021. “I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles.”