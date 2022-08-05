Looking Back

Jennette recalled being affected by the difference between her career trajectory compared to her Sam & Cat costar.

“We started the show and her explosion to Ariana Grande fame happened during our first 20 episodes,” the Zoey 101 alum said on an episode of the “Empty Inside” podcast in June 2021. “She would have to miss work because she was pulled in all directions. She’s gotta do the radio shows, she’s gotta do Billboard Awards, the Grammys.”

She continued: “She’s performing at the Grammys and I’m, like, acting on this show with a box because they decided for that week her character had to be trapped in a box so she can go perform at the Grammys.”