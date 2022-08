The Harsh Reality

“They’ve got to blame someone, so they’ve chosen me, and there’s nothing I can do about it. Except to tell the truth,” McCurdy detailed in I’m Glad My Mom Died about Sam & Cat’s cancelation. “Which I consider doing on multiple occasions but never bring myself to do because speaking out about the show and my time at Nickelodeon will just keep my connection to the show and Nickelodeon at the front of people’s minds.”