Is There a Trailer?

The first footage from the documentary was released in May 2022, several weeks before its premiere. In the clip, Lopez chronicled her ups and downs in the spotlight, rehearsing for the Super Bowl gig and bonding with her daughter, Emme. Affleck also made a brief cameo to discuss how his fiancée has handled the limelight throughout her career.

“I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’” the Last Duel star said to the camera. “And she said, ‘I expected it.’”