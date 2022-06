J. Lo Almost Asked Bruce Springsteen to Appear

Before opting to have daughter Emme sing “Born in the USA” with her at the Super Bowl, Lopez debated trying to get Springsteen to appear.

“I started thinking my daughter could sing ‘Born in the USA’ in the finale. I’ve been trying to get Bruce Springsteen to do a cameo,” she said. “But then I thought that it’s so much more powerful if Emme sings ‘Born in the USA’ as a little young Latina girl.”