NFL Wanted Changes 24 Hours Before Show

Lopez wanted to make a statement with her performance and claimed the NFL “had a real concern about making a political statement about immigration” through the singer’s idea to put dancers in cages.

“I get a call from Ben and he’s like, ‘They want to pull the cages.’ That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time and were like, ‘Hey! You can’t do that!’” she claimed. “They did not want those cages in the show … coming down from the highest level. … For me, this isn’t about politics; this is about human rights. I’m facing the biggest crossroads of my life — being able to perform on the biggest stage of my life, but to take out the cages and sacrifice everything I believe in would be like never being here at all.”

Lopez ultimately won the fight. “At this point, I was very upset and I was like, ‘Benny, I don’t care what we have to do, but I’m not changing the show. The Super Bowl is tomorrow and we’re not changing anything,’” she said.