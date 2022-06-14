Oscars Snub

Lopez can’t hide her disappointment when she isn’t nominated for Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Oscars in 2020 for her performance in Hustlers.

“The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated,” she admitted. “I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be. And then it didn’t happen. And I had to ask myself, ‘What does that mean?’ I do this not for an award. Or to do my hits up and seem like I’m the best performer in the world. No, I do this to … tell stories and to effect change and connect with people and make them feel things because I wanna feel something.”