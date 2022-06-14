Sharing the Stage With Shakira

Lopez communicates with Shakira throughout the film. According to the Marry Me star, the NFL wanted Lopez and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer to “be weaved throughout the show” — but the women didn’t agree.

“They said 12 minutes. I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have an extra minute or two, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes,” Lopez said. “I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half]. If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f—king done.”