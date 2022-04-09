A Major Misspelling

Kids Jeopardy! contestant Thomas Hurley III claimed he was “cheated” in 2013 after the judges did not accept his misspelling of “Emancipation Proclamation” as a correct answer. “It’s just upsetting to have lost that way,” he told the News-Times after the show aired. “I don’t know why it would have counted as the wrong answer.” (Another contestant spelled it correctly and wagered more money, so even if the judges had accepted Hurley’s answer, he still would not have won.)