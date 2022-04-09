Diana Ross Is Not 95

In March 2022, two contestants publicly apologized to Diana Ross after severely overestimating her age. The Supremes singer was 77 at the time, but Karen Johnson and Finn Corrigan both guessed her in response to this question: “In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.”

The correct answer was Tony Bennett, who released his second duet album with Lady Gaga in September 2021. “Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross! I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!” Johnson tweeted after the episode aired. “Me too!” added Corrigan. “I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha.”