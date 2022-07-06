Diana Ross, Still Not a Nonagenarian

Four months after two contestants guessed that Ross was 95 when she was 77, another player guessed that the Oscar nominee was 90. A July 2022 episode featured a category called “A Number Between 1 and 100,” with the following clue: “Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022.” The answer was 78, but contestant Jake Marvin overestimated by 12 years. After the mixup, one social media user suggested that future Jeopardy! players should have to correctly state Ross’ age before they’re allowed to appear on the game show.