It’s Just Regular ‘Jeopardy’

Bialik learned not to mess with the formula in March 2022 when she referred to the first round of play as “Single Jeopardy.” As longtime viewers pointed out, Trebek always called that round “Jeopardy.” The Blossom alum promised she would go back to the original term after many social media complaints. “I will never do it again, even if it’s in the script. I will not say it,” she told Yahoo. “People cared a lot. I get it and I’m sorry. I’m doing my best.”