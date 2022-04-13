Mayim Bialik Jokes 'There's a Budget' on ‘Jeopardy!’ After Recycling Blazer

Mayim’s Wardrobe Controversy

The Blossom alum received criticism in April 2022 after viewers noticed that she was wearing the same burnt orange blazer on two different episodes of the game show. “The story is I’ve worn everything more than once. But if you wear a burnt sienna cardigan blazer — you’re going to wear it again,” Bialik told E! News’ Daily Pop. “That’s right. There is a budget, people, on Jeopardy! I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget. We’re gonna wear it again. And I’ll wear it again!”

Bialik spoke with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show the same month about her choice to re-wear clothes on camera, noting that when the male hosts wear the same outfit, “It’s less noticeable.”