Not Football Fans

Trebek engaged in some lighthearted ribbing during a 2018 episode when all three contestants failed to know anything tossing the pigskin. “Let’s look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it,” he joked after no one answered any of the previous four questions in the “Talkin’ Football” category. “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.” (No one got it.)