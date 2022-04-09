Not You, Kareem!

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delighted viewers in 2009 when he incorrectly identified himself as the answer to this question: “Tell your old man to drag this ’70s UCLA and Trail Blazer center (and Lanier!) up and down the court for 48 minutes.” The clue did reference Abdul-Jabbar’s cameo role in Airplane!, but the judges were looking for the subject of the quote. When the former Los Angeles Lakers player buzzed in to say, “Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?,” an aghast Trebek yelled, “No!” When no one else rang in, the host explained, “You’re the one who delivered the line but it was about Bill Walton. Embarrassing moments on Jeopardy!“