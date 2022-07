Public Enemy Is Not the Funky Bunch

One player in a June 2022 episode mixed up Public Enemy with Mark Wahlberg‘s Funky Bunch in a category called “Chuck D, Times 3,” but the real Chuck D wasn’t too upset about it. “Everybody don’t know everything … it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy,” he tweeted. “But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds.” (The category also included questions about Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin.)