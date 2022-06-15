The Wrong Franchise

In June 2022, Bravo fans were devastated when contestants failed to correctly answer a Housewives question. “Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais get ‘real,'” read the clue in a category titled “3 for the Show.” One player rang in, but she guessed that the trio are from The Real Housewives of Orange County instead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After Rinna shared a video of the moment via Instagram, Andy Cohen replied in the comments section, “IDIOTS.”