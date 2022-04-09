Trebek’s Replacement

Richards resigned from his post as Trebek’s permanent replacement after news broke that he had faced allegations of discrimination while working as an executive producer on The Price Is Right. “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” he wrote in a memo to Sony staffers in August 2021. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”