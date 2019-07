Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

When Polizzi joined the show at age 22, she came in as the party girl ready to have a good time. She quickly became best friends with Farley. During season 3, she hooked up with a Jionni LaValle, a man she met at a club. In season 4, the two began dating and got engaged in March 2012; they married in November 2014. The two welcomed son Lorenzo in 2012, daughter Giovanna in 2014 and son Angelo in May 2019.