Ronnie

Ortiz-Magro joined Jersey Shore at 24 and spent most of his time on the show in arguments with Giancola and Sorrentino. However, his life changed in December 2017 when his girlfriend Jen Harley revealed she was pregnant. They welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in April 2018. However, the pair have had a tumultuous up and down relationship and both have accused each other of physical abuse. In January 2019, Ortiz-Magro spent a month in a treatment facility for alcohol and depression.