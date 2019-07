Sammi Sweetheart

At 22, Giancola came in to the house and called herself the “sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet.” She briefly connected with Sorrentino, but ultimately decided to enter into a relationship with Ortiz-Magro. The two had a messy on-again and off-again relationship through the entire series and moved in together when the show ended. Eventually, they split and Giancola began dating Christian Biscardi in April 2017. He proposed in March 2019.