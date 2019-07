Vinny Guadagnino

Guadagnino was 22 when Jersey Shore began. During the series, he became best friends with DelVecchio, and the two remained close through the duration and after the show ended. The two hosted a dating show, A Double Shot of Love, in 2019 — but neither found a relationship. In April 2019, he started a residency as a guest at Chippendales in Las Vegas.