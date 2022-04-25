Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Filming Without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

There’s Still Tension With Angelina

Shortly after her divorce was announced, fans speculated that Pivarnick might date Vinny Guadagnino, who is also single. However, the Double Shot at Love star quickly denied that they would be anything but friends during a March 2022 interview with Us. “I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,” Vinny joked. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”