Bachelor

Jessenia Cruz: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Contestant Who Is Still in the Running for Matt James’ Heart

By
Jessenia Cruz 5 Things to Know About Matt’s Bachelor Contestant
 Courtesy of Jessenia Cruz/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

2. She’s a Social Media Manager

Jessenia, who graduated from San Antonio’s University of Texas, works in social media.

Back to top