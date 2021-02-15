Bachelor

Jessenia Cruz: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 25 Contestant Who Is Still in the Running for Matt James’ Heart

Jessenia Cruz 5 Things to Know About Matt’s Bachelor Contestant
3. Chris Harrison Compared Her to Bachelorette’s Bennett

While teasing Jessenia’s role in the drama when he announced the cast in December 2020, Harrison compared her to Bachelorette season 16 contestant Bennett Jordan.

 

“Jessenia finds herself in more than a little drama this season. She’s part of one moment that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking. Jessenia takes a page out of Bennett’s playbook. Let’s just say she gives a gift,” he teased. “And you know it’s not a sincere gift. I know Bennett played that gift off to know as something sincere. We all know it wasn’t. We all know he was taking a shot at Noah. Jessenia, same thing.”

