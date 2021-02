5. What She’s Looking for in a Man

“One thing Jessenia cannot stand is a man who will not get off their phone, especially if it’s during date night,” her ABC bio reads. “Jessenia wants someone with whom she can travel the world, but who will also indulge in a fabulous staycation. She is a true romantic and says she daydreams about what it will be like when she finally meets the man of her dreams.”