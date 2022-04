The Cast

In addition to Biel and Lynskey, the cast includes Pablo Schreiber as Allan, Betty’s husband, and Timothy Simons as Candy’s unsuspecting husband Pat. Other notable names include Raul Esparza, Jessie Mueller and Lynskey’s real-life partner, Jason Ritter, as a police officer investigating the murder. Elisabeth Moss was initially cast as Candy, before Biel signed on in October 2021.