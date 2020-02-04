“Your Fool”

This song is a duet with Willie Nelson, which she wrote about how close they are. Plus, one line was inspired by her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell’s bedroom. “She had stars on her ceiling, and I always told her I’d lasso them down for her,” she wrote in the book.

“I chewed out the moonlight / Lasso all the stars. … If you were caught behind those bars / I’d find you in the dark / I feel the lighting every time that you walk by / ‘Cause I love your name / Yeah it still gets me high / I’ll dance through the fire and you can play it cool / I will be your fool.”