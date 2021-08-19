Nick Viall

The season 21 Bachelor thinks Joe won’t find The One in Kendall — or Serena — because Nick’s theory is the Chicago native could be the next to hand out roses.

“Wells was on here recapping, and he mentioned that he thought someone could get a Bachelor edit from Paradise. I’m almost certain that must be Grocery Store Joe from what we’re seeing in episode 1,” the “Viall Files” host said on his premiere recap episode. “I loved Joe this episode. There’s a real honesty and earnestness. You could see him really struggling. I think it’s very relatable. I had feelings like that when I went back on Paradise. … He’s probably one of the best people at owning his awkwardness and leaning into it and not pretending he’s not being awkward. That comes across [as] very charming.”