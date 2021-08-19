Wells Adams

“It worked for Joe last time, you know, he kind of fell for Kendall and yes, they had their ups and downs, but they were together post-show for a very long time,” the bartender told Us ahead of the season premiere. “The show doesn’t work for everybody, but for the select few, it’s really, really beautiful. And so I think my concern with Joe coming back on was, it’s hard to recreate something — like, will lightning strike twice? And obviously, that place is near and dear to his heart in terms of his relationship with Kendall. And was he going to have some sort of PTSD by coming back into that place trying to find new love? I was just concerned about his well-being. I also love him as a friend and was legitimately, like, hoping the best for him. And I think that was just probably too, like, ‘Can this happen again?’”