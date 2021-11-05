Joe Millionaire' Is Coming Back in 2022: Everything We Know

Where Is the First Joe Millionaire Now?

Marriott left reality TV behind after his stint as a fake millionaire and eventually opened an equipment rental company in Orange County, California. Though he’s since appeared on a couple of panels about that early era of reality television, he has mostly kept to himself. “I’ve been offered all kinds of things as far as interviews and shows, and I’ve said no so much over the past 10 years that a lot of people think I’m crazy,” he told Vulture in 2015. “I’ve got a good job I can fall back on. If something else comes along, I’ll do it, but I don’t really have to.”