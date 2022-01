Who Are the Joes?

The network released a new promo in December 2021, giving viewers their first look at the two suitors searching for love. One show lead is Steven McBee, who’s a farmer and rancher, while his fellow Joe Millionaire is Kurt Sowers, a general contractor.

“I’m most excited about stripping everything down to just who I am as a person,” Steven said in the trailer. “It’s all about the sweet gestures, you really put how they’re doing and how they feel before yourself.”