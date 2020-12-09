Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy was well known as an actress, host and model when she starred in the rom-com. In 2010, she became a cohost on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and later hosted Love in the Wild and The Jenny McCarthy Show. She cohosted The View for a year in 2013. In 2019, she became a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer. McCarthy dated Jim Carrey from 2005 to 2010. She married Donnie Wahlberg in 2014. McCarthy has one son, Evan, from a previous relationship, who was born in 2002 and diagnosed with autism in 2005.