Who is In ‘Johnny vs Amber’?

The series will feature interviews with both the Black Mass actor and Pineapple Express’ actress legal team, as well testimony from those “close to the pair,” according to a November 2021 press release from Discovery. No word yet on who those people are.

The films will also include footage and audio recordings filmed by the estranged pair. In the same Discovery statement, Johnny vs. Amber’s co-executive producer Nick Hornby said, “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”