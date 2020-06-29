JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Chase McNary

While Chase was set to be the season 21 Bachelor, ABC made a last-minute switch and Nick Viall was made the lead. Chase went on to appear on season 1 of Ex on the Beach and The Challenge: War of the Worlds. He later admitted to Us that he regretted making the move from ABC to MTV.

“It was definitely something I learned from and if I went back, I probably wouldn’t do it again,” he told Us in 2019. “It didn’t represent who I was as a person. And it crushed me for a while, so it feels good to get back with ABC and have a little touch back into Paradise and to show the world who I really am and not let MTV, kind of, define me. … New network, new following, new, new, new. I’ll be the first. Kind of the pioneer to cross that bridge and it didn’t pay off.”

Chase, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, made his relationship with girlfriend Ellie White Instagram official in May 2020. The Denver resident also opened bar Revel Social in 2019.