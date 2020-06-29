JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Derek Peth

Derek met Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. While she accepted his proposal during the live reunion, the twosome called it quits in June 2018 after a year together. After he was briefly linked to Stephanie Pratt, Derek returned to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019. His second stint was more dramatic as he feuded with John Paul Jones over Tayisha Adams.

Derek, who lives in New York City, is a Senior Vice President at Laurel Road. As of June 2020, he is dating model Saffron Vadher.