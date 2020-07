Evan Bass

The erectile dysfunction specialist met Bachelor alum Carly Waddell on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. The twosome returned to Mexico to tie the knot in August 2017. Evan, who has three sons from his first marriage, and Carly share daughter Bella and son Charles.

Evan confirmed the twosome were done having kids in June 2020, joking on Carly’s podcast that he doesn’t think their marriage would last if they added more kids to their family.