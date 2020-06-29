JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Luke Pell

Luke, who was also a frontrunner to be the season 21 Bachelor before ABC picked Nick, returned to Bachelor Nation for a stint on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. While he found a connection with Nastassia “Stassi” Yaramchuk, he later broke up with her to reunite with ex Holly Allen. Us confirmed they split again in 2018. While Luke subsequently started seeing on-air host Amanda Mertz, the twosome haven’t posted about each other on social media since December 2019, sparking speculation that they split.

The Nashville, Tennessee, resident still releases music and co-owns Black Tie Moving company.