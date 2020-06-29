JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Wells Adams

Wells landed the job as a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise after he competed on seasons 3 of the show. The podcast host started dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland in 2017 after meeting over social media. Wells proposed in July 2019.

“I don’t know if that’s not the right thing to say, [but] I don’t feel any different,” he told Us in October 2019. “It’s fun to say, like, fiancée now. There’s a new word I get to call her, I suppose. And it’s also like retraining myself to be like, ‘This is my fiancée instead of my girlfriend.’ But for the most part, I feel the exact same.”