April 2022

Siwa’s journey as a competitive dancer has officially come full circle. In April 2022, she was announced as one of the judges for season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, alongside Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “FINALLY!…. So You Think You Can Dance is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge!” Siwa wrote via Instagram while celebrating the news. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this show’s come back!!! Don’t miss the season premiere [on] May 18th, the day before my bday, best bday present ever!”