January 2015

Following her tenure on AUDC, the young dancer joined Miller’s original Lifetime show, Dance Moms, during the fifth season. She and her mother joined the Junior Elite team after longtime cast members Christi and Chloe Lukasiak exited one season prior. She remained on the show until season 6, and eventually returned to the series as a special guest mentor during its eighth and final season, which aired in July 2019.