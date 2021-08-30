March 2017

Nickelodeon signed an overall talent deal with the rising star, launching a documentary-style televised special, consumer products, live events and more.

“JoJo’s an entrepreneur, her family is everything to her and she is happy just being a kid,” Nickelodeon executive vice president of talent, music and events Shelly Sumpter Gillyard said in a press release at the time. “We have watched JoJo’s career as a real breakout talent and knew when we met with her that our audience would welcome her as part of the Nickelodeon family.”