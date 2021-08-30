March 2019

JoJo enlisted Kim Kardashian and North West for a now-viral YouTube video, in which the bow-wearing starlet babysat North for the day. In the video, Kardashian’s eldest daughter visited JoJo’s colorful house and the then-5-year-old was in awe of the glittery decor and unicorn props in the house, as the pair explored various rooms, played hide-and-seek, made glitter slime and danced together.

JoJo posted the video with the caption, “I had so much fun pretend babysitting Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s little girl North West!”